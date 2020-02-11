Advertisement

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall brought hail and snow to Leicester on Tuesday when they performed a number of engagements in the city.

Their first engagement of the day was in nearby Loughborough, where they were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a rare joint engagement.

Their Royal Highnesses visited the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center where they met patients and staff.

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

The rehabilitation center is managed by the Ministry of Defense to support members of the armed forces who recover from injuries and trauma.

Charles, Camilla, William & Catherine took a tour of the facilities before attending a prosthetic workshop and a gym, where the Duke of Cambridge tried a game of wheelchair basketball.

After their visit to Loughborough, Charles & Camilla went to the center of Leicester to meet market stall holders and members of the public to do their shopping.

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

Their Royal Highnesses were introduced to local market traders who sold their products.

Shortly thereafter they went outside to rename the market square of the city and watch a performance of school children.

Prince Charles unveiled a plaque commemorating the naming of Green Dragon Square – the permanent new name for the new market square.

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

After watching a musical performance by local school children to celebrate the diversity of the city, the royal couple split up to meet the hundreds of benefactors standing along the streets of the city.

