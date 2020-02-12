When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to leave royal life to Canada, they also said they were working to become financially independent. While they have spent time with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in a mansion on Vancouver Island, they also figured out exactly how they will make money. Last week a secret trip to speak at a JP Morgan Chase summit in Miami was an early indication that they might come up with a tried and tested livelihood for many a public figure: charging a fee for private appearances.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mirrorr reported that Harry was also talking to another bank giant, Goldman Sachs. According to their source, Harry has been debating to appear on their web series, Talks With GS, since November, adding that “it could pave the way for the Sussexes to forge a lucrative future relationship.” CNBC later confirmed that Harry had been arranging a show since November, but their source emphasized that the show would be unpaid.

Although the performance of Goldman Sachs may not provide too much clarity about their financial situation, it may provide some insight into the timeline of their decision to leave the royal family. If the pro bono appearance touches on one of the topics that Harry allegedly discussed during JP Morgan’s speech – mental health, childhood trauma and the death of his mother – it would not differ too much from many of the charity appearances he made as a senior royal, or for events such as Prince WilliamThe appearance of Davos on 2019.

On the other hand, Meghan’s path to financial independence looks clearer. Within days of announcing that the couple wanted to find a new royal role, reports revealed that Meghan had already made a deal with Disney to do a voice-over in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an anti-poaching charity .

On Wednesday, the * Daily Mail reported that the duchess is planning more Disney projects. “Meghan said that her work with Disney is by no means over,” a friend told the Mail. “The voice-over is just the beginning and more collaborations will follow.”

When the couple announced their departure, they had a specific list of grievances and said they felt overwhelmed by the glare of the spotlight in the UK. But since they left their official royal roles, they have largely continued what they did as full-time representatives of the queen. The only difference is that they don’t have to publish their speeches and visits through the royal news agency – and they have the potential to earn money for it, even if the details have not yet been made public.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– How a teenager has discovered the royal scandal of Belgium

– Oscars 2020: all the best dressed stars on the red carpet

– The dangers of rich flying and private flying

– What the nominees wore for their first Oscars this year

– Harry and Meghan are low – but not for long

– Can Princess Beatrice’s wedding solve the crisis in the royal family?

– From the archive: The women of Palm Beach

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.