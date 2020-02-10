Advertisement

Prince Harry has his baldness treated

Prince Harry’s hair has thickened a year after seeking treatment

Prince Harry’s bald spot grew after marrying Meghan Markle

Baldness seems to be common among members of the royal family and Prince Harry is no exception.

The hair of the duke of Sussex has become much thinner in recent years. But according to The Sun, the man from Meghan Markle has also found a way to prevent baldness from getting worse.

A source told the publication that Prince Harry visited the Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in Mayfair last year and received a series of treatments that made his hair look thicker.

“Harry’s visit caused a lot of commotion. This company is so prestigious. It is one of the best places in the world. It has a whole series of different treatment plans. The richest, most famous and well-connected use it. The meeting with Harry went well. would be very expensive, “said the source.

Last year a transplant surgeon saw how Prince Harry’s bald spot got worse since he married Markle. Dr. Asim Shahmalak said that Prince Harry’s baldness is slowly catching up with Prince William. His bald spot began to appear much earlier than Prince Harry.

“You can see a clear acceleration in his male pattern baldness in recent months. Stress is a factor in hair loss, so the struggle of combining his royal duties with marriage and becoming a father for the first time may be a reason why his hair becomes noticeably thinner over the top of his scalp, “he told the sun.

The transplant surgeon also said there is a strong baldness gene running throughout the Windsor family, and it all started with Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also made the papers this week after it was reported that he and Markle had a double date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

A source told page six that the couples got along well. Lopez also heard the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invite in her and Rodriguez’s home in Miami so they could spend time with each other and with their children.

