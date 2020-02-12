Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier after the former apparently sold his wife to Bob Iger, CEO of Disney.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere of the “Lion King” and Prince Harry was spotted with Iger. Although Archie’s father had turned to the camera, lip readers were able to find out what he was trying to say.

Prince Harry told Iger that Markle is available for possible voice-over work, but she is not open to expressing Scar’s character. Although Prince Harry seemed to be just kidding at the time, the 60-minute host “Stein” didn’t seem to think so.

“But still, there is a cringe factor? In particular, the queen would watch over the thought:” Why do members of my family sell themselves to the highest bidder? “, He said.

Royal expert and talent manager Jonathan Shalit said he is sure that senior royals wish this did not happen, but it did.

“But it happened and that’s what happens to children, whether your family or royal or not. Children often do what their parents don’t want and parts go away,” I wish my child hadn’t done that, “he said .

Despite the recent blunder, the queen is nothing more than supporting Prince Harry and Markle. In fact, she gave the royal couple her blessing after expressing their desire to quit The Firm.

Weeks later, reports appeared that Her Majesty had reached the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 93-year-old royal prince reportedly invited Prince and Markle to attend the Commonwealth Day celebration next month.

One of the reasons why Prince Harry and Markle left the royal family was because they wanted to be financially independent. Now that they are no longer regarded as senior royals, they can take on different types of jobs.

However, PR expert Mark Borkowski warned the royal couple about tackling sticky jobs such as the recent JP Morgan event.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II during the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London. Photo: Getty Images / John Stillwell

