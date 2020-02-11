Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Ireland next month, Kensington Palace has announced.

Members of the royal family announced the announcement after Prince Charles’s visit to Cork in the summer of 2018.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday March 3rd and Thursday March 5th at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” said a statement on the Twitter account of the Kensington Palace.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday March 3rd and Thursday March 5th at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hIE7dZ6wYR

– Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2020

We look forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland next month #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪 https://t.co/tVPIZsYnRU

– British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) February 11, 2020

It has not yet been confirmed where the couple will travel in Ireland on their trip.

The Queen visited Ireland in 2011 in a situation that Tánaiste Simon Coveney described as a “turning point” for British-Irish relations.

Advertisement