Prince William and Kate Middleton were warned against repeating Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s mistake.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play more royal roles after the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They visited Pakistan last year and the future king and queen are expected to visit more countries. However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned them not to repeat the mistake of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“The royal tours are great for projecting soft power. It is also important to project goodwill, “Fitzwilliams said.

“What you don’t want is a repeat of what happened in 1997 when the Queen went to Pakistan and India. The then Foreign Minister Robin Cook offered British assistance in mediating a solution to Kashmir, or words to that effect The queen also visited Amritsar, where in 1919 British troops shot 379 unarmed demonstrators. “

According to Fitzwilliams, the queen did not do it despite the apology requests. Prince Philip also exacerbated the case when he remarked that he thought the number of deaths was excessive.

“All this caused anger in India, and as you can see, there is a diplomatic minefield,” the expert added. “That royal tour did not go well, so there is something to be learned for the younger princes.”

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams said the Cambridges had a “very good year” in 2019, unlike some members of the royal family. He was also positive that Prince William and Middleton will continue to rise and do more tasks.

For example, the Cambridge tour through Cambridge was considered the most complex tour of a royal family. Prince William’s journey to Israel was also considered one of the most sensitive journeys. As for Middleton, the ducal talent in photography and interest in children have been praised. In fact, she was called the “children’s princess.”

In related news, one source said the countless works of Prince William and Middleton

brought them closer together. The source said some might think that their “hectic schedule” would put pressure on their marriage, but that was not the case.

Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William are watching a part of a children’s sporting event during a visit to Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012 in Nottingham, England. Photo: Getty images / Phil Noble

