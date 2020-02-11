Advertisement

Last month Prince Harry announced that he and his wife Meghan will resign as senior members of the royal family. Now that the transition process is complete, some of Harry’s roles are being passed on to other members of the House of Windsor. And one reported movement could make Princess Anne royal history.

There are indications that Anne will be the first female General of the Royal Marines, according to various reports. The Princess Royal, 69, is expected to add to its military appointments once Harry’s transition is completed this spring.

The queen’s daughter is currently affiliated with 65 military organizations. The new appointment is expected to be officially announced shortly. Harry has been the captain-general of the Royal Marines for two years. He took over the function of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh in December 2017 after the departure of Prince Philip from royal duties.

Princess Anne is often one of the hardest working royals. In 2019 she carried out 506 assignments according to figures from Tim O’Donovan, who compiles an annual census from the Court Circular for The Times. And on the weekend she presented the Calcutta Cup after the Six Nations competition between England and Scotland. Despite her support, as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, she lost her side.

