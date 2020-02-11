Advertisement

We have not stopped asking questions, because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their intention to give up their royal duties earlier this year. Where will they live? Who pays for their safety? How do they become “financially independent”? So far, so few answers. But now it seems that we are starting to get an idea of ​​what “the new model” the Sussex pioneers look like (ish) – and it’s partly one of our favorite royals. Allegedly Princess Anne takes over the military role of Prince Harry, making her the first female captain-general of the Royal Marines.

It is a historic appointment and fits well with its reputation as one of the hardest working royals. Anne is already associated with 65 military organizations. According to Town & Country, Prince Philip was “particularly interested in having his daughter get the show,” which is not surprising given their close relationship.

The role of Captain General is one that Prince Harry has fulfilled for just over two years. He took over from the Duke of Edinburgh, who held the post for 64 years. The title itself was introduced in 1948 by the father of the queen, George VI, who gave Prince Phillip the role in 1953. Royal blog The Crown Chronicles notes: “the incumbent was previously known as the colonel in Chief” who began with King George V and was succeeded by King Edward VIII.

Harry, who will give up his military commands in the spring, is expected to return to the UK next month for a farewell agreement with the Royal Marines. Anne is also expected to be present. (The Sussexes are also coming back next month for the Commonwealth Service.)

John Stillwell – PA images / PA images / Getty images

But what does Anne’s prestigious honorary role entail? “It used to include regular visits to the Marines on exercise in Norway and the headquarters of 3 Command Brigade in Plymouth,” according to reports. Given the countless British military associations and appointments of the Princess Royal – she is admiral and chief commander for women in the Royal Navy, Commodore in Chief of HMNB Portsmouth and Colonel of the Blues and Royals already, according to Crown Chronicles – she will do it brilliantly.

Most importantly, Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah writes: “The role is likely to be seen as an inspiration for women considering to sign up as a Marine. Only one enrolled in the debilitating command course last year, despite more than 1,000 being interested Of the estimated 600 recruits for this year’s course, they are all men. “But also just a good reminder of how wonderful Princess Anne is – just in case you forgot.

According to The Sunday Times, “the new appointment is expected to be announced in due course.”

