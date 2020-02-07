Advertisement

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have announced their wedding date. The couple marries on May 29, 2020 at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace, London.

The ceremony, which will be performed according to the rites of the Church of England, will be followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace. Beatrice is the queen’s second grandchildren who celebrates her party in the royal family’s main residence.

In a brief statement, the couple confirmed that “Her Majesty the Queen has kindly authorized the ceremony at the Chapel Royal, St. James’ Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception given by the queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.” .

Princess Beatrice has always had a deep interest in the life and rule of her own over, over, over, over, great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, and it was in the Chapel Royal, St.James’ Palace that she met Prince Albert in 1840 married. The grandparents of the queen, King George V and Queen Mary, married there in July 1893.

The wedding location is on the grounds of St. James’ Palace. It is a working royal chapel with services that are open to the public at certain times. However, like all royal ceremonies held there, this will be a private service. Recently, when it was used for the baptisms of Prince George and Prince Louis, the royal family discreetly arrived at the palace and walked to the chapel for the ceremonies.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019.

