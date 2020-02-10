Advertisement

There have been three royal weddings in the last two years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the major in May 2018, followed by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank five months later and Lady Gabriella WindsorThe marriage with Tom Kingston in May 2019. All three took place in the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where 800 guests can sit, but when Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September, it was immediately clear that their wedding would not be that big anywhere. After months of speculation and multiple delays, the couple has finally confirmed the details about their marriage.

In a statement Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple will get married on May 29, in a 150-seat private ceremony at the Chapel Royal, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert exchanged their vows in 1840, followed by a party in the private palace presented by Queen Elizabeth. The Chapel Royal also has a personal meaning for Beatrice – located in St. James Palace, just a short walk from the apartments where she currently lives.

According to the Telegraph Prince Andrew is still planning to walk his daughter down the aisle. A source told the newspaper that Beatrice, the vice president of technology company partnerships, would probably have had a restrained wedding even if her father had not been the subject of controversy. “Bea never wanted it to be a big event,” the insider said. The newspaper also reported that the couple arrives in a car instead of a carriage, and there will apparently be no public procession as part of the ceremony itself. The BBC confirmed that no public money will be spent on the event.

The news is because Andrew’s name has been removed from the Pitch @ Palace website as part of “renewing the brand,” according to the Daily Mail. Prominent supporters had already broken ties with the organization because of the controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the controversy surrounding their father, Eugenie and Beatrice are already expressing their excitement for the marriage in May. To celebrate the announcement in the typical way of little sisters, Eugenie shared a photo of a young Beatrice on her Instagram:

Instead of gifts, the couple asked for donations to Big Change, a non-profit organization that Beatrice set up with her friends, or Cricket Brings Hope, a non-profit organization that Edoardo set up with his brother to finance sports programs in Rwanda.

