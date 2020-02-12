Advertisement

Princess Diana did not forget her two boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, in her will. Diana tragically died in a car accident in 1997, but before she died, she outlined exactly what William and Harry would receive after her death. For Prince Harry, this includes one of her most iconic items for his 30th birthday.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry (with Princess Margaret) Tim Graham photo library via Getty Images

The last wishes of Princess Diana

Diana had many things in her will when she died

in the summer of 1997. Diana was only 36 years old at the time of her death,

yet she had smoothed out the details of her will a few years before the fatal

accident.

William was 15 years old when his mother died, while Harry was only 12. As Royal Guards will remember, William and Harry were very close to their mother, who had completed her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Ron Burton / Mirrorpix / Getty Images

The shocking death of Princess Diana was heartbreaking for fans

around the world and it is something that Harry still has to deal with today.

While both boys could love Diana

personal collection, she left Harry one of her more iconic dresses. The only

catch was that he had to wait until he was 30 to get it.

What has princess Diana prince Harry left?

In her will, Diana Harry left the wedding dress she was wearing

when she tied the knot with Charles in 1981. According to Express,

the dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and caused quite the crowds

when Princess Diana wore it for her wedding in St. Paul’s Cathedral.

In 2014 the designers opened the iconic dress

and revealed that it has traveled the world for decades.

“That dress has earned its function,” David shared. “It has been

many, many times around the world. I think more people abroad have seen it than

British. “

Diana, princess of Wales PA images via Getty Images

Princess Diana signed the dress in the summer of 1993. When she made her will, she wanted William and Harry to get most of her things when they turned 25. After her death, her mother and sister changed the will so that the brothers take charge of their mother’s confidence at the age of 30.

In addition to the dress, Prince William and Prince Harry were allowed to choose an item from Diana’s jewelry collection. One of the pieces that Harry chose was her engagement ring, which he gave to William to present to Kate Middleton in 2010.

Prince Harry tells about the death of Princess Diana

Harry has been very open about the

struggles he faced after the tragic death of his mother. He and

William has both been a strong advocate of mental health and Harry supported

therapy to help him tackle many of his problems.

During a recent summit organized by JP Morgan, Prince Harry spoke again about his journey in the field of mental health. In his speech, sources from within claim that the Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he has been in therapy for three years to deal with the trauma of Diana’s death.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Count Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles at the funeral of Princess Diana | JEFF J. MITCHELL / AFP via Getty Images)

“Harry spoke about mental health and how he was in it

therapy for the past three years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his

mother, “a shared resource. “He spoke about how the events of his childhood

influenced him and that he spoke with a mental health professional. “

The insider added that Prince Harry also discussed his recent decision to leave the royal family. At the beginning of January, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their retirement as senior royals.

At the top, Harry admitted that his exit had added a lot of stress to his life, but at the end of the day he did not regret the decision. Harry would even do everything in his power to prevent Meghan and his son, Archie Harrison, from experiencing the same things he grew up with.

Is Prince Harry paid for speaking at the top?

As part of their decision to leave the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan will work to become financially independent of the crown. They have still not revealed how they are going to finance their various efforts, but public speaking can be a way to earn extra money.

Sources believe that Harry has been paid at least $ 500,000

speak at the top. This amount has not been confirmed, but there is none

deny that Harry and Meghan can demand so much for a speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no comment on the

rumors about their exit.

