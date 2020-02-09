Advertisement

The Oscar evening is finally here, and this year’s ceremony will certainly be one that will be full of surprises with an eclectic range of films that take a hold of the highest honor. Those who watch the show from home can now happily participate in the promotion when it comes to keeping track of things during the awards.

If you want to take the chance to guess if “Joker” or “Once Upon A Time …” are big winners in Hollywood or if “The Irishman” or “Parasite” will upset you, you can follow home with the vote below. Mark your guesses and have fun while you see if you are right or wrong when it comes to what and who will win a lot.

View the mood below and good luck!

Advertisement

International operating times

Oscars Ballot 2020

92nd Academy Awards

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Wedding story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

ACTRES IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Wedding story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM

“How to train your dragon: the hidden world”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing link”

“Toy Story 4”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

COSTUME DESIGN:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

DIRECT:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood”

BongJoon Ho, “Parasite”

DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION:

“American factory”

“The cave”

“The edge of democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:

“In the absence”

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

“I am overwhelmed by life”

“St. Louis Superman ”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

MOVIE EDITING:

“Ford V Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM:

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (Northern Macedonia)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

MAKE-UP AND HAIR STYLING:

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

ORIGINAL SONG:

“I can’t let you throw it away,” “Toy Story 4;” Randy Newman

“(I’m going) love me again,” “Rocketman;” Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I stand with you”, “Breakthrough;” Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II;” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Get up,” “Harriet;” Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

BEST PHOTO:

“Ford V Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM:

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta football club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister”

SOUND EDIT:

“Ford V Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

SOUND MIXING:

“Advertisement Astra”

“Ford V Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

VISUAL EFFECTS:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The lionking”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

CUSTOM SCREEN PLAY:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“The two popes”

ORIGINAL SCREEN:

“Knives out”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday 9 February at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

.

Advertisement