Low expectations are a great thing because when earnings forecasts for technology companies bottom out in a stormy stock market and the slightest prospect of earnings increases gives the bulls what it takes to increase stocks.

A typical example: Amazon (AMZN) – Get Report has risen 14% since unexpectedly good results were reported on January 30th. A new all-time high of $ 2,135.60 was reached, a point that is now not far below. Together with Apple, this pushed the company into the “trillion dollar club” of market capitalization (AAPL) – Get report, Microsoft (MSFT) – Get report and alphabet (Acol) – Get the report.

The obvious cause was a 10% increase in Wall Street’s expected earnings per share for Amazon this year to $ 28.97. It doesn’t matter that the $ 39 estimate dropped last spring. Wall Street wanted a good reason to buy Amazon, and despite the stock’s multiple valuation levels – 75 times the earnings forecast this year – this suddenly brighter earnings outlook was the excuse the Street was looking for.

Amazon’s example shows the increasingly strange situation in which investors are thrilled by companies that do not make much money, suddenly only make a little more money, or approach it.

Take the case of the rider Uber Technologies (ABOUT) – Get Report, which has largely been on the dumps since it went public in May last year. The stock has risen 10% in the past few days since doing better than expected, and sees a path to profitability earlier than originally forecast. Although the company is still expected to lose $ 1.41 per share this year, it is significantly better than the $ 2 loss per share that analysts had only calculated in October. (It is worth noting that Uber is still trading a few percent below its first closing price of $ 41.57 and is 10% below its IPO offer price of $ 45 at a current price of $ 40.82.)

What did they say that made a difference? For Amazon, this was the largest increase in earnings per share since the last quarter of March, 53% higher than expected. Revenue growth was modest at 1.6%, most of which was in foreign exchange.

What shone in the Amazon quarter was savings on the company’s AWS cloud computing service. Amazon’s CFO, Brian Olsavsky, said Amazon is able to extend the life of its server computers, which extends the device depreciation cycle from three to four years, which in turn spreads depreciation costs over a longer period of time and reduces costs in a quarter. The company saved $ 800 million in depreciation costs this quarter and expects to save $ 2.3 billion this year.

There are other efficiency benefits that Amazon can see in other businesses, such as same-day delivery, where the company spends $ 1 billion a quarter on expanding the service. In the coming quarters, according to Olsavsky, Amazon may find that the cost burden will decrease as it becomes more efficient. These are the levers the company has that can positively surprise earnings in a given quarter.

Uber’s story was more dramatic. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of the company, told analysts on February 6 that the company plans to post a positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Until the last quarter of this year, a larger time frame than previously announced would only occur in 2021 as a whole.

Part of the Uber profit perspective is to make growth less aggressive. CFO Nelson Chai told analysts that the company will reduce the growth rate of its “gross bookings”, the total value of car trips in US dollars and the food delivery fees in “Uber Eats” it produces this year while it is growing his “take” wanders rate, the amount of money available after paying the driver. This will increase the EBITDA margin.

This will also worsen growth prospects. According to FactSet, Uber is expected to make $ 79 billion in bookings this year, compared to an estimate of $ 81.95 billion before the announcement. Sales will also be lower than previously expected.

Both Amazon and Uber are surprisingly positive, as growth is slowing somewhat. Amazon’s growth is slowing as its size makes it more difficult to expand, and Uber says it makes the decision to forego a business to be profitable earlier.

And investors seem to love it. Uber received a number of neighborhood upgrades of $ 58 on February 7 (according to FactSet, the highest goal is $ 60). Amazon has seen price target hikes in the past two weeks since its report. The highest price is now $ 2,700, an increase of 26% over the last $ 2,145.

This low-expectation game can also be played by others, and a major candidate is Netflix (NFLX) – Get the report. With increasing competition from Apple, Walt Disney (DIS) – Get Report, Amazon and others, the growth picture is now somewhat cropped for Netflix, which means that it is now a good time to seriously consider the earnings outlook. Netflix’s Ebitda margin outlook is expected to improve next year, but there is likely room for improvement the next time the company reports results in April.

This was already evident in last month’s quarterly report, in which management said that licensed content spending is lower as they invest in more originals, resulting in more efficient spending and a future improvement in cash flow prospects. Combined with smart partnerships for distributing the service, Netflix can slow the growth in sales and marketing costs to attract new subscribers.

Let’s call it an era of diminished ambition. At the moment, growth is less urgent and it is the way investors like their technology giants to get more dollars out of a more modest outlook.

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook and Disney are stakes in Jim Cramer Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Would you like to be notified before Cramer buys or sells these shares? Find out more now.

