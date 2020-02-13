Conditional hearings are supposed to give prisoners eligible for release the opportunity to defend their plea for freedom. But the current system throws them too often for a council of strangers without a stab of preparation or guidance. Some prisoners only have a few minutes to talk about the video conference. Others are personally peppered with questions.

It is a cruel and callous process that places prisoners in default. Most are ultimately denied: in California, the grant rate for those eligible for conditional release was 18% in 2015. In Ohio, where a former conditional board member called the system secret and “frighteningly unfair,” the grant rate was 7%. In Illinois, the grant percentage in 2014 was zero.

There is a continuous and complicated conversation about whether conditional hearings should be part of the criminal justice process in the first place. But in states where these hearings are the appropriate method for determining the fate of an individual, it is a moral duty to equip prisoners with at least the basic tools and the direction needed to present their cause.

related stories

State Departments of Corrections must provide every prisoner who is eligible for conditional release with a case manager who should help the prisoner prepare for his or her conditional hearing.

I know firsthand that a little compassionate, structured support can go a long way. Every other Tuesday during the past five months I have worked for hours with getting to know people who spend time in the New Prison State Prison. I am lucky to be part of a small group of volunteers – all members of a local Gavel Club organized by Toastmasters, the non-profit organization that speaks in public – who help prisoners of all ages write and practice speeches.

The idea of ​​the program is simple: we provide participants with clues in various ways to organize ideas on the page and coach them on how to best communicate what they have written for a group of listeners. In the course of the program, each participant will have the opportunity to speak and we will provide feedback. The result can be powerful.

I will never forget an evening when a regular participant in the program – let’s call him James – entered the stage. He started telling us that he had always wanted to be a painter or artist. He remembered as a child roaming the streets of the neighborhood and asking for paper and pencils and markers and paint. Most people chased him away, but some would reprove him: “That’s not what you need to become a man,” they would say.

It was in the same streets where a man handed him a gun. The murder of a banger, the “big man” insisted how James would become a real man. That was how he could do good for society. James, desperate for a clear path to adulthood, believed him.

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and receive our most exciting stories directly in your inbox.

Thank you!



For your safety, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and receive our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

Standing on stage, James relived the moments when he approached a shady crowd of people two blocks from his house. He had chosen a man who kept his pants low and turned his hat aside. Then he nervously approached the man, lifted the gun on his head, and loaded it. Corrupted by a bolt of fear and panic, he then sprinted away, firing a number of shots behind him without distinction.

James recalled that the police later turned up in his house to arrest him. But before they brought him to prison, they brought him to the mortuary. There were two coffins. In one the man was out of the crowd. In the other, his mother was lifeless. A stray bullet that he had shot while running away killed her. You could hear a pin drop in our room in the New Jersey State Prison. The lesson, James told us, was that when you kill another person, you inevitably kill part of yourself.

Heartbreaking, complicated, tragic stories such as these must be heard during conditional hearings. Of course they do not excuse murder or other violent acts – that is never the point. On the contrary, they reveal whether and how a person came to terms with what he did. And whether a person has taken the time to take their actions into account is one of the best indicators of how they are likely to act when they are released.

States must give prisoners a fair chance to convey their deepest thoughts and feelings about the events that have changed their lives. Undoubtedly some will not be interested in participating. But my experience in the New Jersey State Prison tells me that many do. Remorse can cut deeply.

If conditional hearings are intended to evaluate the likelihood that a person will re-offend and end up behind bars, prisoners should have the opportunity to speak. Providing every prisoner with a case manager would be a good start.

Get in contact at [email protected]

.