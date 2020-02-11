Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for Episode 14 of Prodigal Son, “Eye of the Needle.”)

Prodigal Son is not messing around.

Everyone knows that Martin (Michael Sheen) is the murderer in the Whitly family, but can another member live a life to save an innocent? That’s the question for Monday’s episode, because Jessica (Bellamy Young) faces the whole dilemma: can she put her ex-husband in the heart to save the life of an innocent woman?

That’s what the carousel killer – who blames Martin for his wife dying on his operating table – wants her to do, but just as she comes to Claremont to at least try to follow, Malcolm (Tom Payne) is already there. And when he discovers the ultimatum, Malcolm stabs his father. Later, a flashback reveals that the two spoke about a point of the heart where a person can be stabbed and survive.

Here Young breaks off “Eye of the Needle”.

At the end of the episode, Gil asks Malcolm what happened and Jessica is at the station. Are they saying that she stabbed Martin or are they going to explain what really happened?

Bellamy Young: The most important thing is, will Martin get through? From there, they must decide who they are going to charge and how they should be charged. Is it murder? Is it an attempted murder? Who did it? Mr. David has not seen anything. Knowing Jessica as I do, she will do her utmost to protect her son. Next week there will be a big revelation, but it has suddenly become very, very tricky.

In addition to legal implications, what can you view in advance about the consequences and psychological consequences for Jessica and Malcolm?

When it is not a self-defense situation, there is a big gap between people who are able to take a life and people who cannot. Jessica, even knowing what is at stake and going there, is trying to work herself up to finally be able to save someone after all these years. (There is) the passive debt and regret that he did not know what Martin was and did not try to stop him earlier in the 90s, but also this overt debt of trying to get the money, really trying to save this woman in the Polaroid .

When Martin admitted that he was taking Malcolm to the cabin to kill him, (Jessica) realizes that he is just a murderer, a psychopath, and that’s the closest thing to me. That’s when she’s blind with anger and says to Malcolm, “We don’t have time” and is really ready to do anything.

But seeing how Malcolm harms someone, possibly kills someone, it’s her darkest, darkest fear. Since they took Martin, she has been watching Malcolm to make sure none of those tendencies came from her boy, and once the decision was made (as to what to do, Malcolm did not hesitate) for a nanosecond – I just think that this has brought her to her knees.

Since the beginning of the season, there has been a question about how much Jessica knew then, and now she is learning more and more, as if Martin were planning to kill Malcolm. And that keeps asking how much she saw then.

Exactly. And as I say, the guilt she feels about it, about not knowing or being intentionally blind to it or whatever she can accuse herself of – because she really thought he was having an affair, and she said, “I can live with it , let’s not rock on the boat, let’s protect our family. “But now she’s really beating herself up because she doesn’t know the vastness of the situation. Now, it’s all one thing to feel guilty about, because someone dying is terrible, but when your husband says he was trying to kill your son, that is nothing you can ever come back to.

Cory reveals that he was acting now because he saw the Whitlys everywhere and didn’t think they deserved to be happy. Is this a concern that the family is going to have, that there are more people like that?

Things are going around, and I think the Whitlys are back at the forefront of everyone’s imagination and fascination and horror, so it’s very likely with their skeletal past – and I mean that literally – that there will be enough people. It’s funny, it’s like getting a good job or getting a commercial, and everyone you’ve ever been to school will see you on TV and they will remember you and send you a text message. That is only to the millionth degree, because the trauma that this family, especially Martin, has caused is so pervasive, especially in Manhattan. I can only imagine that that will be the case.

In this episode we have seen Jessica trying to maintain a facade in public, even on Malcolm on the phone. But there are also times when she slips, such as when she threw a shoe through Malcolm’s TV. Shall we see more of it after what she has experienced now?

Absolutely, because Jessica has been trying to live an illusion for 20 years. She has tried to make up for her children. She is really banned from society, but she is still the Upper East Side, you are still part of the environment and you have to survive in every way and get your children into the right schools and hopefully get a big job. But now that Malcolm really comes face to face with his memories and his dreams and his fears, now that the truth is … you can no longer capture it. It’s going to cause a wrinkle effect.

You can already see it happening in Ainsley. She has always been a good girl and she is beautiful because she was too young to know her father. But the truth will come and it will change it.

And Jessica is getting less and less able to get it under control, even with the strongest drink or the biggest pill, and the only thing I have always loved is that Jessica is joking. She is never aware of the situation in which she finds herself. She has definitely seen both sides, the horrible and the most privileged, and she always knows where she is in the spectrum. She just gets tired of the act, and so more and more will slip until there is a big slide in truth and presence and full acceptance of who they are, what they were, and where they are going.

From the start of the case, Jessica blames herself for going on TV with her request about the girl in the box. Does she totally regret it? What will we see in the future from that research?

There are not many people who say no to her, people in positions of power, especially men, but sometimes women. They have a lot more yes people around them than no. And she made a very brave decision to take matters into her own hands and try to use the leverage that she has, which is monetary, to help find this 24th victim.

But now she just sees how rash it was, how rash her actions were, and how she left herself and so many other people vulnerable to other attackers. Martin is not the only Big Bad, so she is very humble about that experience, and she is a person who is capable of learning a lesson. I am sure she will continue to ruin it, but I think she has been greatly humiliated by real life and the use of death to which her actions have consequences.

We have seen more and more of Jessica with the NYPD team and see what they mean to Malcolm. What does she think of being in her son’s life and now to some extent of her? She has noticed that Dani is probably his best friend, and we can see that there might be something between Jessica and Gil.

Yes, or has been. We often talk about that. We do not know the truth of that. We do not yet know what the writers have decided.

It was wonderful at the end of last week’s episode for her to really see how good (Malcolm) is at (his work) and how much it means to him and only that real moment of maternal pride. What a medicine to see your child excel, especially if you have experienced so much and you fear the worst for him, for 20 years day and night. To see that he saves a life and solves a crime, she knows this is his path, and especially if she thinks what could have been, she is so grateful for the family he found on the NYPD and the way he found it has used his mind and whatever nature / education he has, how he has channeled it for the good fight. She is so proud.

She knows he is close to people she can trust as well as he can trust. She knows Gil forever. Their mutual respect and unspoken trust, you can feel it. They are very coordinated. She really digs Dani, and she hasn’t had enough time to spend with JT, and she thinks Edrisa is a cook, but there is room to grow there. Family is always at home, but she really thinks he has found a beautiful home with his working family.

Prodigal Son, Monday, 9 / 8c, Fox

