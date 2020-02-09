Advertisement

Infant car seats made by Infantino have been recalled due to structural problems that pose a risk of falling. Although no problems have been reported, the buckles on the approximately 14,000 carriers can break and cause the baby to fall, according to an official recall Thursday of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products in question were sold at Target, Amazon and a number of other retailers.

They include the Go Forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic products, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn products. They were sold between November and December last year for $ 30-50.

“This recall concerns Infantino soft baby and toddler carriers,” the CPSC stated in its official product description. “The forward-facing baby car seats are made of cotton with a pre-filled bag. The wearers have a black body and black belts or a gray body and black belts. Only Infantino carriers with the following four ticket codes are included in the recall. The product name and lot code are identified on the label that is sewn on the inside of the carriers. “

Consumers who own one of the carriers involved are encouraged to immediately stop using it and replace it with new ones.

Infantino will offer replacements to consumers who contact (800) 840-4916.

