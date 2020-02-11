Advertisement

February 11, 2020, 8:54 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. – High-level football could return to Spokane.

The city’s own team would play in a new downtown stadium. Spokane County’s treasurer, Michael Baumgartner, will hold a meeting on Tuesday morning with the United Soccer League’s chief operating officer, Justin Papadakis, to discuss the idea of ​​getting the team into town and designing concepts for the stadium ,

In a statement, Baumgartner says that the USL understands that the stadium prefers local high school sports, but is excited about the opportunity to bring “professional football at the highest level to the Spokane Area”.

The construction of this stadium in the city center has been under discussion for almost two years. Spokane voters say the real kicker is that they don’t want the stadium to be built in the city center. You’d rather see a new school sports stadium built in northwest Spokane.

This is an attitude that Baumgartner thinks is a big mistake.

Taxpayers could save at least $ 2 million in construction costs if the new stadium were built near the Spokane Arena. Baumgartner believes that building in the city center would also represent a new path for the professionals for the young Spokane athletes.

Spokane taxpayers, parents, and school boarders are all invited to discuss future plans and stadium concepts at the Wonder Building on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

