Profiles in corruption, based on more than a year and a half of research by Peter Schweizer, Senior Contributor and President of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) at Breitbart News, and his team of investigators describe the behavior and little-known relationships of several prominent, progressive leaders in the past , These include former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Sens.Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D -CA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The revelations in the Swiss investigative work are based on 1,126 endnotes with a total of 83 pages of source material. Some of these revelations include:

Corruption profiles supplant A Very Stable Genius on the New York Times bestseller list, written by two Washington Post reporters.

The established media TV stations largely ignored the results of Profiles in Corruption and did not question the presidential candidates covered in the book about their past behavior.

