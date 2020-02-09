Advertisement

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Photo: Oskar Aanmoen

The program for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima is coming

state visit to Indonesia has been released by the Royal House.

Their majors will visit Indonesia from 10 to 13 March and will make a tour during their visit through Jakarta, Yogyakarta and the islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra.

Per the Royal House: “The state visit confirms the end,

broad relationship between the two countries and will be focused on

future cooperation ‘, and will include a program focusing on “the economy,

nature conservation, culture, science and the many ties that exist between the

peoples of Indonesia and the Netherlands, partly based on their shared

history.”

Their Majesties arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday and lay one

wreath on the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery for those who died in the Indonesian

War of Independence. After this they travel to the presidential one

Palace for an official welcome ceremony organized by President Joko Widodo and his

wife Iriana Widodo, and a lunch for the Dutch and Indonesian delegations.

After attending a joint press conference, Your Majesty

will lay a wreath on the Menteng Pulo cemetery in honor of Dutch soldiers who

died in the Second World War and during the War of Independence. They will travel

to the Pipiltin chocolate factory to see how the farmers deal sustainably

methods of harvesting cocoa and how this improves the quality of their products.

That evening, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will meet the trade missions and attend the signatures of a cooperation agreement between Dutch and Indonesian companies. Later they visit the Erasmus Huise to view a photo exhibition of Indonesian photographers and to attend a reception for the Dutch community in Indonesia.

Their majesties travel to Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

They will meet the Sultan of Yogyakarta in the Kraton Ngayogyakarta

Hadiningrat Palace for lunch before you visit a part of Kampong that has internet

connections that have enabled residents to improve their lives together

conditions and quality of life. ”

They will also visit the Universitas Gadjah Mada to view the

academic and scientific cooperation between the countries and meet

students who work in digital startups who study at the Innovative Academy.

That evening Their Majesties will visit the Prambanan

temple complex and meet religious leaders to learn how to tolerate religious

is encouraged in the area and in Indonesia altogether. They will also attend one

Ramayana performance and concert organized by Rubah di Selatan.

On Thursday, the king and queen will visit Kalimantan Island for a conservation day, starting in Sebangau National Park to visit a research center focused on water management and reforestation, and meet lumberjacks who now manage the park in sustainable ways .

Later they visit the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rescue

Center and the Dayak Model Farm and follow a training session that uses

football to help Indonesian boys ‘speak out against gender-based violence’.

On Friday, their last day in Indonesia, their majesty will

visit Sumatra, travel to Lake Toba for ecotourism engagements

and water quality.

When visiting a Batak village, recently designated as one

sustainable tourist spot by President Widodo, they will learn about future developments

for the area. They will then visit the Del Institute of Technology to hear about it

ways in which the institute works to promote sustainable tourism and the projects

with regard to combating overfishing and discharging waste water to improve

water quality.

King Willem-Alexander will see their last engagement in Indonesia

and Queen Máxima on the island of Samosir, located in the middle of Lake Toba,

to view the Silima Lombu eco village, which was created as a way to show how

sustainable tourism and organic farming can be a viable goal for the villagers.

During their state visit, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima

will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Stef Blok while other government

Ministers – Foreign Trade and Development, Infrastructure and Water Management,

Medical care and sports, and agriculture, nature and food quality – run in parallel

trade mission to Indonesia at the same time.

