The most progressive Democracy for America (DFA) group announced on Wednesday that it had supported Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield.

Democracy for America advocated Greenfield as part of the organization’s “Flip the Senate” strategy for 2020 to make the Congress Chamber blue. Democrats would have to change four seats to take control of the Senate.

Greenfield hopes to remove Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) during the 2020 election cycle.

Yvette Simpson, the CEO of Democracy for America, said in a statement on Wednesday that they hope to support Greenfield as part of their strategy to create a majority of Senate Democrats that Medicare for All and the Green New Deal are open to.

While Joni Ernst has had corporate lobbyists lick her sideburns since arriving in DC, Theresa Greenfield would be a voice for Iowa’s working families and a clear advocate for Medicare protection and social security from the cuts Mitch McConnell is demanding.

While the struggle for the White House makes headlines, the composition of the U.S. Senate determines whether we are trapped in a right-wing death spiral or have one A congress ready to work with an advanced president to switch to Medicare for All is making a green New Dealand reform our broken criminal justice system. (Emphasis added).

DFA’s approval of Greenfield carries more weight considering that in an interview in January 2018, it said it was open to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

DFA has also supported progressive icons such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Republican Iowa spokesman Aaron Britt said in a statement on Wednesday that Greenfield would stamp progressive politics.

“Despite Theresa Greenfield’s best efforts to deceive Iowans and keep her political positions secret, confirmation of this pro-socialist group shows the radical positions she shares with the Washington liberals that she supports behind closed doors,” Britt said.

As a hand-picked candidate from Chuck Schumer, it is clear that Greenfield is nothing more than a stamp for the bankrupt elite agenda of the coastal elite for Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, ”he added.

Sean Moran is a congress reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.