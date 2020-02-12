Microsoft has launched Project xCloud on iOS and officially brought the live streaming service outside of its Android exclusivity.

“We tested an iOS client internally and are taking the next step today by making Project xCloud preview available to iOS users through the TestFlight program,” announced Larry Major Nelson Hyrb of Xbox.

Nelson also announced that the xCloud application on iOS will have some changes compared to the Project xCloud Android application. In order to comply with the restrictive iOS store guidelines, xCloud has the following differences on iOS:

The iOS TestFlight preview is currently only available in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Unlike the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app on Android, this iOS TestFlight preview is only for Project xCloud and does not include Xbox Console streaming (Preview). at this moment.

Due to the App Store guidelines, the iOS TestFlight preview starts with a game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection”.

As usual with iOS TestFlight builds, we start with a very limited preview audience. Up to 10,000 testers are invited to preview. However, we assume that the demand exceeds our capacity and that we cannot accept all applicants. We distribute invitations to participate based on availability.

Because of how iOS TestFlight works, those included in the iOS TestFlight preview may not need to participate for the entire duration of the preview. As already mentioned, only limited storage spaces are available. Therefore, for testing purposes, we may have to go through the registrants to get the most out of the available test audience. This also means that you may be invited to preview later, even if you miss the initial assignment!

To apply for the service, do the following:

For iOS users who are already registered in the Android preview.

Open the registration link for Project xCloud Update your registration for the Project xCloud (preview) and use the “Mobile Device Make” drop-down menu to indicate that you are an iOS user By updating your registry on iOS, you request access to the Project xCloud TestFlight preview. This will not affect your Android registration. You can continue to play on your Android devices If there are still places available for testers, you will receive an email from TestFlight for Xbox Game Streaming (preview). Open this email from your iOS device. It contains a link to download TestFlight to your iOS device Follow the TestFlight installation steps Install the Xbox Game Streaming app (Preview) in the TestFlight app Sign in to the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app with your MSA Have fun and feedback!

For iOS users who are not yet registered in the Android preview.