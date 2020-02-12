Lawmakers have been hearing for hours on a proposal to add fluoride to Hawaii water systems to help prevent tooth decay, but the proposal died quickly when members of the Senate Court rejected the idea.

Water fluoridation has a long and controversial history in Hawaii, largely because the state has very high rates of tooth decay in children.

A report titled “Hawaii Smiles” from the State Department of Health concluded in 2015 that the state has the highest rate of tooth decay among third graders in the nation. More than seven out of ten third graders were affected by tooth decay here, which is considerably higher than the national average of 52% nationwide.

That report mentioned fluoridation by making a “significant contribution” to the great deterioration of the cavities in the US since the 1960s, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named community water fluoridation one of 10 major achievements in the field of public health of the 20th century.

But the only fluorinated water systems here are on a military basis, and for decades, many Hawaiian residents have resisted any attempt to add fluoride to drinking water supplies, partly because people fear it would have other harmful health effects.

Nuuanu resident Dawn Poiani, the mother of three boys, said today that “there is no scientific evidence to show that taking fluoride is safe.” The problem of tooth decay in children is concentrated among poor people, and Poiani suggested that lawmakers propose the wrong approach to that problem in bill 2997.

“What if you just gave really good dental care to people who can’t afford it,” she asked the Senate Committee this morning. “It would cost almost the same.”

“If you can think of the money to fluorinate our water, use that money to get access to the children who don’t have good dental care,” she said.

Lawmakers even heard testimony that the state has gone in the opposite direction. A representative of the health department reminded the legislators that until 2009 the department had a dental health department that worked with schools to provide fluoride drops to students, but that department was dismantled in the aftermath of the great recession.

Dr. Malia Shimokawa, a pediatrician who practices in Aiea, supported the fluoridation proposal. She said she is forced to prescribe fluoride supplements for children because the water does not have this, which entails additional costs and an extra job for parenting in Hawaii.

“Without regular fluoride supplementation I have seen my young patients with mouths full of cavities, some so severe and numerous that they need anesthesia to deal with, which entails safety risks and high costs,” she said.

“This is not just a matter of public health, it is a matter of social justice,” she said, because holes affect disproportionately disadvantageous families.

“Fluoridation of water in Hawaii is already too late,” she said. “As a mother and as a pediatrician, I have invested heavily in the health of our keiki in Hawaii, as I know you are. Fluoridation is safe, effective and would be one of the greatest public health achievements of our time. “

But the Senate judge, Karl Rhoads, announced after the hearing that there was insufficient support in the committee to advance the bill, meaning that it is likely to die before the session.

Lawmakers today did not adopt a public vote on the bill, but committee member Sen. Donna Kim (D-Kalihi Valley-Moanalua-Halawa) expressed serious concerns about fluoridation during the hearing, and Senator Mike Gabbard (D-Kapolei-Makakilo) has submitted a bill this year to ban fluoridation in public water systems.