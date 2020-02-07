Advertisement

A prosecutor in Colorado who was unable last year to prosecute a police officer who was drunk in his patrol car, expressed his frustration with the double standards of the police to protect one of his own.

On March 29, 2019, officer Nathan Meier was found unresponsive in his patrol car, in the middle of a street in Aurora. He was in his uniform and had his weapon with him when he was found by other officials on the spot. Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe, one of the officials who was the first to respond to the scene, reported that Meier had a faint odor of alcohol with him, ABC News reported.

According to prosecutor George Brauchler, O’Keefe later told internal affairs that he did not have sufficient evidence for a DUI investigation.

Of the eight police officers present when Meier was discovered, none told the fire department or EMS personnel that Meier had a faint odor of alcohol coming from him. As a result, he was taken to the hospital in the belief that he suffered from opioid exposure or had a stroke.

The hospital medical staff discovered that Meier’s blood alcohol content was five times higher than the legal limit, but the report could not be used to prosecute him for a DUI for medical privacy, Brauchler told ABC News.

In addition, a DUI specialist who was sent to the hospital was asked to resign.

“I’m incredibly frustrated,” Brauchler told ABC News. “The bottom line is that if one of us had been in that car, and not Officer Nathan Meier, I think it would have been treated differently? I do.”

Brauchler said that if the Aurora police had handled the investigation properly instead of trying to protect one of them, Meier would have had several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and being stunned while carrying a firearm.

“I think this has become a moment of ‘ignorance is bliss’,” Brauchler told ABC News. “I don’t think it’s a cover-up, but it’s a few blocks from it.”

The Aurora Police Department refused to make a formal comment about the incident, but said Meier remains in the department in a “non-enforcement capacity”.

