James Brown could have been murdered … says a woman who knew Brown and only handed stacks of what she thinks could be evidence of bad play to prosecutors.

A Fulton County D.A. Speaker confirmed Jacque Hollander met with the Fulton County Attorney General Paul Howard on Wednesday and gave him a trash can full of items. Howard is now saying that he is instructing his investigators to interview Hollander … and if the evidence she has provided to the D.A. office is correct, Howard says he is ready to undertake a comprehensive death investigation.

We told Hollander – who unsuccessfully tried to deal with the D.A. in 2019 – reportedly gave a list of possible witnesses and a stack of printed text messages. She also reportedly explained how she got hold of the garbage can.

James of course died on Christmas day 2006 in a hospital in Atlanta. His death certificate mentions a heart attack and fluid in his lungs as the cause of death.

Questions about James’ death have always subsided. During an interview with CNN in 2017, Dr. Marvin Crawford – who signed James ‘death certificate – said he had always wondered what exactly caused James’ heart attack and whether the sudden death was caused by an overdose … accidentally or otherwise.