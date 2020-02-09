Advertisement

VATICAN CITY (AP) –

Pope Francis urged internet-based companies on Sunday to be vigilant to prevent traffickers from using electronic communications to catch victims.

Francis said to the public during his speech on St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that the “plague” of human trafficking “exploits the weakest”. He said investigations have shown that criminal organizations “use the most modern means of communication to deceive their victims.”

The Pope said that education about the “healthy” use of modern technologies is needed and that “providers of such electronic services must be responsible”.

Jobs posted on the internet have sometimes turned out to be tricks to outsmart people who respond to prostitution, slave labor, or other forms of exploitation.

Migrants have traveled to wealthy countries, have their passports confiscated by people smugglers and have been forced into prostitution or other illegal activities.

