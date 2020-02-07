Advertisement

A local court sentenced 32-year-old Mahipal Singh, a former Personal Security Officer (PSO), to death on Friday for shooting a judge’s wife and son at Arcadia market in Gurugram’s Sector 49 market in October Court found him guilty on Thursday.

Singh was attached to the judge for additional sessions (ASJ) Krishan Kant and accompanied his family at the time of the incident. He has been held in Bhondsi prison since the incident.

In further sessions, judge Sudhir Parmar pronounced the sentence and pronounced the death penalty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the rigorous five-year prison sentence with a fine of 10,000 rupees under section 201 (destruction of evidence) out of three Years with a fine of Rs 5,000 under the Arms Act.

The court’s 140-page order states: “In view of the above, I generally agree with the arguments of the learned prosecutor, which is why the condescending prayer given to the convicted person is rejected. The nature of the crime leading to the murder of a judicial officer’s wife and son has far-reaching consequences. Not only has it limited its negative impact on society, it is also at greater risk of sending shivers down the spine of judicial officers. ”

“Not only did the accused’s terrible act cost two lives, but it also tended to undermine people’s belief in those who should protect them. Not only that, his actions have sometimes brought defamation to the police, which also protects people at the cost of their lives. When protectors become predators (criminals), there do not seem to be mitigating circumstances to consider the question of conviction. The case falls within the scope of the “rarest case” doctrine that the Hon’ble Supreme Court established in Bachhan Singh’s case (1980).

On January 9, 2019, charges were filed against Singh under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act for double murder.

The police had listed 81 witnesses, 64 of whom recorded their statements in court, including doctors from Paras Hospital, where the injured were first taken in, and Medanta Hospital, where the victims died, forensic doctors and police personnel who dealt with the Investigation related.

Prosecutor attorney Vishal Gupta said: “The court announced the order of the verdict after long hearing of both parties. The court found that the offense committed by the accused Singh falls into the rarest category and he deserves to be hanged to the last breath. The court also found that the offense committed speaks for itself. “

Gupta previously applied for the death penalty for Singh when he referred to the murder of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was shot by her two security officers, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. He said the duo and co-conspirator Kehar Singh were sentenced to death by the court.

Defense attorney PS Sharma had asked the court to be lenient since Singh was the only breadwinner in his family consisting of older parents, his wife and two minor daughters.

