Anti-pipeline protesters blocked the entrances to the legislative branch in Victoria on Tuesday.

Rob Shaw / Twitter

VICTORIA – Flocks of anti-pipeline protesters have successfully prevented provincial politicians from restarting the legislature for their spring session on Tuesday by physically blocking the entrances to the capital building.

The MLA meeting had been scheduled at 10 a.m. to prepare the fourth session of the 41st Parliament before the start of a new session at 2 p.m. and the speech of the throne by Lieut.-Gov. Janet Austin.

This was canceled and postponed for the late afternoon because several MLAs and employees were unable to enter the building. It was unclear whether Austin could enter himself.

Demonstrators in support of Wet’suwet’s hereditary leaders against a natural gas pipeline operated by Coastal GasLink in the northwest began to physically confront people who wanted to enter or leave the Parliament building early Tuesday morning.

Similar demonstrations have taken place on highways in Victoria and Vancouver and in the port of Vancouver in recent days.

Several MLAs, including Secretary of Agriculture Lana Popham, Jennifer Rice and Janet Routledge, were unable to enter the building from the usual side entrance when dozens of demonstrators beat some drums, “shamed” passers-by, and tied their arms to physically prevent entry.

Education minister Rob Fleming had to be pulled by security from a crowd. The demonstrators also blocked the media from entering or leaving the building, partially physically pushing them back against journalists. The crowd who shouted at the glove personnel shouted.

The crowd shouted “Fight back!” And sang “UNDRIP”. At the front of the building, hundreds of demonstrators had a fire, tents, and gathered on the ceremonial front steps.

[email protected]

twitter.com/robshaw_vansun

