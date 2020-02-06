Advertisement

Dissident Republicans dropped a bomb on a truck they thought was destined for a ferry to the Irish Sea with the plan to detonate it to mark Brexit, the PSNI said.

Officers blamed the IRA continuity for the botched botched terrorist offer last Friday night.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy Chief of Police, George Clarke, said the “slaughter” that could have been caused by the device’s explosion was worrying.

The renegade group entered the armagh company of a firm that specializes in the transportation of frozen goods and attached the bomb to a truck that they thought was destined for a night ferry trip to Scotland.

However, officials suspect that the dissidents chose the wrong vehicle because the trailer with the bomb did not leave its premises in Lurgan on Friday.

The device was discovered on Monday evening after an intensive police search in the yard.

The security alert was initially triggered when the Irish newspaper Belfast received a warning on Friday evening that a device had been left on a trailer in the Belfast docks.

Mr. Clarke said the warning was “scanty and limited.”

He said the bomb would be on the midnight ferry when there was no ferry scheduled to depart at that time.

A major police search instead focused on a Stena Line nightly ferry to Cairnryan. When nothing was found, the ferry was allowed to leave at 11:16 p.m.

The Irish News received another call on Monday.

“This request contained significantly more details,” said Clarke, PSNI director for Brexit.

It gave us the details of a commercial transportation company and it indicated that the device had been left on a vehicle in a trailer associated with that company and that this device was due to explode on Friday night, around the time the United Kingdom left European Union.

Mr. Clarke refused to be pulled when asked at a media conference in Belfast whether the device had the capacity to sink the ferry.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable George Clarke.

“I’m not going to look at the technology of the device, but I would like to put it simply: anyone who places a device in a public place is ruthless about the consequences of their actions and the potential to kill or take people seriously in them Violate area, ”he said.

“This is an incredibly ruthless job.”

Police have increased their presence in ports in Northern Ireland, both uniformed and undercover, for fear of another attack.

Stena Line declined to comment on the police investigation.

