PUBG Mobile’s newly launched RageGear mode is one of the latest additions to the game. RageGear mode is a unique mode in which players receive a map to walk around and develop a strategy. This mode takes a different route because players can shoot or shoot while chasing the enemy while sitting in a vehicle.

It’s a new mode and you may still be trying to get used to it, but we have a solution that will take you to the top of the crowd. Here are some of the best tips and tricks to master RageGear mode:

• Choosing the right vehicle: In RageGear mode, players have the option to choose from three cars, namely Dacia, UAZ and Buggy. Each car has special skills that players can choose based on their style of play. The Dacia can cope with long-term damage over a distance, the UAZ is healthy and very strong for close combat and the buggy is quick and efficient with regard to long-range shots.

• Choosing the right firepower: As with vehicle selection, players can also choose between 3 weapons for opponents in mode. The RPG-7 has a very high explosion damage, but only one bullet in the magazine. The MGL is a grenade launcher that is suitable for close-range and long-range shots. The M249 has better shooting capacity and is easy to aim.

• Collect rewards: Players need to improve their driving skills as there are several airdrops that they would have to collect while knocking down opponents. The yellow drop with the symbol “P” is the most important reward. The team that collects 15 of them will get the chicken dinner.

• Vehicle recovery: Vehicle recovery is one of the most important features in the game that players often neglect at high-speed moments. A drop with a repair symbol can help you increase your HP and then engage in a violent battle against your opponents.

• Shooting skills: A pro tip to conquer RageGear – try shooting your enemies from behind or from the side. In this case, your car is not under the enemy’s target radar. Maximum damage to the enemy can be done while the enemy is still trying to figure out where the fire actually comes from.

