Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 12:08 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 12:08 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors have the opportunity to consider new laws to combat lead in the city of Syracuse. Legislation would make it harder for landlords to slip lead problems through the cracks.

NewsChannel 9 spoke to the President of the Central New York Community Foundation and the local council, which is committed to the new law. Both want this change to come to life.

“In the past, when a child was poisoned and we see the increased levels at the doctor, we go back and try to find out where in the area it was poisoned. With this legislation, we can find the clue when looking at all properties and checking before poisoning the children and not the other way around, ”said Joe Driscoll, Syracuse Common Councilor.

“There are increased eviction rates, lower third-class readings, incidents of violence and gunfire in the same neighborhoods. So if you have this concentration of poverty, you have these other indicators. In the case of lead poisoning, all of these other academic opportunities are being undermined, so the communities have made great strides. Graduation rates have risen, and a number of indicators in the city are moving in a positive direction. This holds us back, ”said Peter Dunn, president of the Central New York Community Foundation.

The Council will hold the public hearing on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the city Hall.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9