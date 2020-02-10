Advertisement

The Supreme Court refused on Monday to immediately remove people protesting the amended citizenship law from Shaheen Bagh in the state capital, but signaled that people should not be allowed to block a public road indefinitely.

“If you can wait 50 days, you can wait another week,” the court said before the matter was released for February 17, “Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul said when the bank sent two judges notices to the center, the government of Delhi and the police of Delhi judged.

The bank, which also includes Justice KM Joseph, said it did not want to call the two petitions they had received without first listening to the government.

However, it was also signaled that a protest that would continue indefinitely could not be approved.

“You cannot block a public road indefinitely. If everyone starts to protest everywhere, what will happen, ”said the bank, led by Justice Kaul.

The Supreme Court delayed hearing two petitions against the protests in South Delhi last week regarding the parliamentary elections held on February 8. The bank had indicated that there was a problem and wanted to examine how it could be solved.

At the same time, the judges were aware that their decision should have no impact on the elections in the state capital. “Why should we influence that?” The bank replied to the decision before the Delhi election last week.

