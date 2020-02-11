Advertisement

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Members of school organizations and law enforcement agencies are calling on the New York State Senate and Assembly to reject legalization of marijuana in this year’s budget.

“Let us work with our neighbors New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania to coordinate a safe and fair system and legalize the use of adult marijuana.”

During his state speech in January, Governor Andrew Cuomo called for the legalization of marijuana to be included in the budget. However, some law enforcement officers are not on board.

Advertisement

“As the sheriff of our respective district, we take an oath to protect our people and we firmly believe that legalizing marijuana will make our communities less secure,” said Robert Maciol, sheriff of Oneida County.

Opponents say that a legalized market would favor “profit to people” and affect school security.

“We’re no better prepared to legalize marijuana today than we were last year,” said David Little, executive director of the NYS Rural Schools Association. “To protect our children at school, we definitely need to do more than we did, when we legalized cigarettes, when we legalized alcohol.”

Last year, legislators did not agree on legalization during the budgetary process. Instead, they later passed a decriminalization measure.

“We know they are trying to do as much as they can in the New York state budget because it is very difficult to do a budget-free vote,” said Kyle McCauley Belokopitsky, NYS PTA executive director. “That is our question. We ask the legislator not to force this to get it out of the budget. This is a meaningful conversation that must take place. It cannot be part of the budget.”

Last month, Senator Liz Krueger submitted her amended proposal on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that 25 percent of marijuana revenue should be used to prevent drug abuse.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement