February 11, 2020, 5:14 p.m.

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. – QQ Sushi & Kitchen remains closed for a health inspection.

The Spokane Regional Health District investigated the restaurant, which was closed after Facebook viral videos allegedly showed workers preparing dishes in bowls on the floor.

The district said they had carried out their inspection and spoke to the owner – although all concerns were resolved when they arrived. They offered training on food handling and said it was now up to the owner when the restaurant would reopen.

QQ was initially closed on Monday, although the restaurant gave no explanation. When 4 News Now went there that day, people were scrubbing the place up and down.

County records show that the restaurant has committed violations in recent years.

