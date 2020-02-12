February 12, 2020 1:57 p.m.

SPOKANE, Washington – QQ Sushi has been inspected by the Spokane Regional Health Districtor and will be reopening soon.

The local sushi restaurant came under fire earlier this week after a viral video showing food handling in unacceptable conditions.

According to SRHD, restaurant owner Bao Zhang has decided to temporarily close the restaurant to meet with staff and conduct his own investigation. As a result, he has fired all of the kitchen staff and the management staff will be replaced.

“I was deeply concerned about what I saw in these videos,” said Zhang. “It doesn’t show me exactly how I run my business. I have owned QQ Sushi for more than five years. We have thousands of good reviews online with an average of 4 out of 5 stars and often have a number of people on the doorstep. Our customers are like family to me, so I hope that people know that I take it seriously and that I want to offer the community delicious food again, as I have in the past five years. “

The SRHD said Zhang had fully worked with health inspectors who conducted their own investigations. Health inspectors gave their permission to keep the restaurant open and met with Zhang and his staff and a translator to review food handling and best practices for sanitary kitchen maintenance.

Zhang decided to replace his staff because of the incident. He said this was a learning experience for everyone and would ensure that his employees had a solid understanding of the future practice of safe food handling.

“I sincerely apologize for the distress this has caused to our customers and the Spokane community,” said Zhang. “I usually go out of my way to ensure that we serve the best quality food that is made with the best ingredients in a safe environment. What we have all seen is unacceptable and we do everything we can to ensure that this never happens again. “

