Advertisement

The electoral commission is using QR code-compatible voting results and the webcasting of critical polling stations to keep up to date with the latest technology and has prepared the elections for the Delhi assembly on Saturday, which are held under strict security measures.

Over 14.7 million voters are entitled to vote on Saturday. There are a total of 13,751 polling stations in 2,689 locations in the state capital.

Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s Chief Electional Officer (CEO), said: “Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth vote on Saturday. It will be a technically motivated choice that will improve the voting experience for people. The exercise will be carried out throughout Delhi via a Lakh election officer. Security in all critical or sensitive areas, including Shaheen Bagh, has been tightened. ”

Advertisement

He added that massive campaigns to educate voters have been carried out across Delhi and in areas with low voter turnout. In addition, 38,410 critical stands at 516 locations were identified.

“14,584 ballots or electronic voting devices (EVMs) will be attached to 13,571 control units and paper test paths (VVPATs) that can be checked by voters. 4,416 ballots, 4,145 control units and 5,617 VVPAT were also kept in reserve, ”said a senior official.

Delhi will be the first country in the country on Saturday to experiment with a range of voter-friendly measures, including: B. Postal ballot papers for people over 80 and people with severe disabilities.

The 11 constituencies with QR codes include Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura.

“Out of 3,400 voters who opted for postal voting, 2,917 cast their vote through the facility,” said the official.

In addition, 600 people over the age of 80 and the disabled have requested a pick-and-drop facility. E-rickshaws and cars are used to pick up voters and bring them home, ”said the official.

In addition, all 70 electoral districts in the Delhi congregation will have an exemplary “pink” polling station, which is administered exclusively by women. The concept of such stands, in which the turnout consists exclusively of women, was introduced in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, when 14 such stands were set up in different districts.

For the first time, the election officials will spend the night at the stands before the day of voting. “It was the norm in other states. We asked the authorities to make arrangements for the stay, including quilts, mattresses, hot water, and other necessities. This helps to set up the polling station early and to avoid disruptions in preparation, ”he said.

However, the electoral authority has already received a number of complaints about agreements, including the transportation of essentials in garbage trucks.

Officials in three municipal companies could not be reached for comments.

Advertisement