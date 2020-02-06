Advertisement

Here are five things you need to know for Thursday, February 6th:

1. – Stock futures rise after China cuts tariffs on US goods

Equity futures rose Thursday after China announced that it would lower tariffs on U.S. imports worth $ 75 billion, which will be introduced next week under the first trade agreement with the United States.

Advertisement

China’s efforts to reduce tariffs on some US goods from 10% to 5% as of February 14 and for other duties from 5% to 2.5% were also seen as China’s efforts to protect investor confidence in the face of the increase the risk of coronavirus outbreaks. That killed 563 people and infected more than 28,000.

However, the infection rate appears to be stabilizing, while health officials said the virus mortality rate, at just over 2%, is far lower than the 2003 SARS outbreak that killed 800 people around the world.

Global investors took advantage of China’s decision to cut tariffs, as well as Wednesday’s unexpectedly strong results for job creation in the private sector and growth in the service sector, to boost stock futures and prolong the Wall Street rally. The US Senate acquittal of President Donald Trump for impeachment also removed important political uncertainty in the November elections.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114 points, S&P 500 futures rose 9.50 points and Nasdaq futures rose 36.75 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Wednesday as fears of the spread of the coronavirus subsided.

2. – Results report from Bristol-Myers, Twitter and Uber

Results reports are expected Thursday from Uber (ABOUT) – Get report, Bristol-Myers (BMY) – Get report, Twitter (twtr) – Get Report, Estee Lauder (EL) – Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) – Get report, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Get Report, Pinterest (PINS) – Get report, Dunkin ‘Brands (DNKN) – Get Report, Yum! Brands (YUM) – Get Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Get report, Philip Morris International (PM) – Get Report, Skechers (SKX) – Get report, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Get Report, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – Get Report and T-Mobile US (TMU) – Get the report.

Tyson Foods and Activision Blizzard are represented in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS member club. Would you like to be notified before Jim Cramer buys or sells the shares? Find out more now.

Thursday’s U.S. economic calendar includes weekly unemployment claims at 8:30 a.m. ET and fourth quarter productivity and costs at 8:30 a.m.

3. – Qualcomm issues a warning about the effects of corona virus

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Get Report slipped into premarket trading on Thursday after the chip maker said that the corona virus in China could have a “significant” impact on its short-term earnings forecasts and could disrupt the global demand and supply chain for smartphones.

The warning offset Qualcomm’s first quarter earnings and sales that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Qualcomm expects earnings in the second quarter of between 80 and 85 cents per share and sales of between 4.9 and 5.7 billion US dollars. Both forecasts were above Wall Street estimates, but the company warned of “significant uncertainty about the effects of the coronavirus on demand and the cell phone supply chain”, which forced it to lower the expected benchmark.

Almost half of Qualcomm’s sales in 2019 came from China.

Qualcomm shares fell 1.46% to $ 89.58 on Thursday prior to trading.

4. – Twilio makes a disappointing forecast

Twilio (TWO) – Get Report, the San Francisco communications software and services provider, fell 6.69% in premarket trading to $ 118.65 after expecting losses in the first quarter and fiscal year.

Analysts expected a positive adjusted result for both periods.

Twilio expects an adjusted loss of $ 9 to 11 cents per share of sales of $ 335 to $ 338 million in the first quarter. Analysts had requested a 4 cent adjusted profit on sales of $ 328 million.

Twilio estimated an adjusted loss of 14 cents to 20 cents per share for the financial year. Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 22 cents.

Twilio’s first quarter and fiscal year forecasts overshadowed fourth quarter adjusted earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

“What struck the most in the quarter was the shift from expected profits to expected losses,” said Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team that Twilio has in its portfolio. “Given the market’s concern about the” high-flyer “stocks, which showed great growth but no earnings, we didn’t want to see this.

“But don’t get us wrong. We will never fault a company that is stepping up its investments to support long-term growth and create operational leverage for the future. This is a far better result than taking the risk of taking market share or potential competitors disrupt growth. ” Industry, “added the AAP team.

5. – Peloton slips on weak revenue guidance

Peloton Interactive (PtOn) – Get Report posted a smaller loss than expected in the second quarter, but the affiliate fitness company’s sales forecast for the third quarter fell short of expectations.

The stock fell 8.26% to $ 30 in premarket trading.

Peloton posted a quarterly loss of 20 cents per share of revenue of $ 466 million, an increase of 77.4% over the previous year. Analysts had expected the company to lose 36 cents on sales of $ 422.9 million.

However, the company expects third-quarter sales to increase 50% year over year to $ 470-480 million, below expectations of $ 494.26 million.

The company had a strong commitment from its subscriber network: Peloton’s 712,005 users trained 24.3 million times in the quarter. An average of 12.6 training units per month were completed per subscriber.

Peloton expects to have 920,000 to 930,000 connected fitness subscribers at the end of the financial year.

Advertisement