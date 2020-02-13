Villages in Vietnam with 10,000 people close to the country’s capital were quarantined on Thursday after six cases of the deadly new corona virus were discovered there, the authorities said.

Closing the municipality of Son Loi, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hanoi, is the first massive quarantine outside of China since the virus emerged from a central Chinese city at the end of last year.

“From February 13, 2020, we will urgently carry out the isolation and quarantine of the epidemic area in the municipality of Son Loi,” said a statement from the health ministry.

Photo: AFP / Nhac NGUYEN

“The timeline … is for 20 days”.

Son Loi is an agricultural region with various villages.

The health ministry said earlier that five people in Son Loi were infected with the virus and reported a sixth case on Thursday.

Photo: AFPTV / Quy Le BUI

On Thursday, checkpoints were set up around the municipality, according to AFP reporters in Binh Xuyen, a district on the outskirts of Son Loi.

Health officials wearing protective suits sprayed disinfectants on vehicles through the checkpoints.

Villager Tran Van Minh told AFP that authorities had already advised residents to avoid large gatherings.

“Life has been hit hard,” he told AFP by telephone and added that much of the workforce is dependent on jobs in construction and painting of houses.

“Now we can’t get out and even if we do, customers don’t welcome us as often as before.”

More than 1,350 people have died of the virus in China and nearly 60,000 others have been infected since the beginning of January in Hubei province.

China has imposed unprecedented quarantines in Hubei and has locked around 56 million people in an effort to stop their spread.

Tens of millions of other cities far from the epicenter also undergo travel restrictions.

The virus has also had enormous consequences worldwide, with many countries banning travelers from China in an effort to stop people from spreading the disease.

Vietnam had banned all flights to and from mainland China in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

It has also suspended new tourist visas for Chinese nationals or foreigners who have been in China for the past two weeks.

