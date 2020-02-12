Advertisement

Depending on what the Tennessee Titans decide to do with Ryan Tannehill, the team may have to look at the design to find its successor.

I expect Ryan Tannehill to return to the Tennessee Titans next year, regardless of the contract terms. Tannehill was named the Comeback player of the year and was the heartbeat for the team in 2019, after a 2-4 start for Marcus Mariota.

The Texas A&M product won victories in seven of the last ten games and helped the Titans secure the last Wild Card spot in the AFC.

And although his game left much to be desired in the late season, his value for the team is undeniable and that he will be back next year. However, that is where things get tricky, because Tannehill placed the best careers in different categories.

Before last year, he was a pedestrian quarterback in the NFL, and Kurt Warner expressed concern about Tannehill’s ability to produce consistently for the rest of his career.

The Titans could throw the franchise tag for next year at Tannehill, which would amount to a $ 27 million price tag, but it would allow the team to save their time finding their future quarterback via the NFL Draft or in a free desk.

However, if Titans’ general manager, Jon Robinson, believes that Tannehill can produce at a high level, a multi-year deal is probably suitable for the 31-year-old.

Back to the franchise tag.

Another year from Tannehill would indicate that the Titans might be able to use one of their draw selections to find their quarterback for the 2021 season.

The Titans make choices in the following rounds:

Round 1: Tennessee

Round 2: Tennessee

Round 3: Tennessee

Round 4: (traded to Miami)

Round 5: Tennessee

Round 6: Tennessee

Round 7: (traded to Cleveland)

Let’s take a look at quarterbacks that the team could select on all three days of the concept.

