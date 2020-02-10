Advertisement

The impressive reign of Queen Elizabeth has just reached another milestone. This month, Her Majesty marked the 68th anniversary of her accession to the throne, expanding her streak as the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history. Of course, this important milestone comes in the midst of the drama around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to no longer be a senior member of the royal family and to live independently. With Queen Elizabeth ready to sit on the throne for at least another year, here’s a look at how she celebrated the big jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth | Samir Hussein / WireImage

A glimpse into the coronation of Queen Elizabeth

That of course all changed when Edward gave up and George became the king. From that moment on Elizabeth knew that one day she would be at the head of the monarchy.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of King George VI on February 6, 1952. Her official coronation took place the following year.

Since then, Elizabeth has reigned as the Queen of the United Kingdom and has become the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history.

On 6 February 2020, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 68th year later

the throne, although it did not mark the occasion, as some fans would expect.

How did Queen Elizabeth celebrate her 68th birthday at the

throne?

When King George VI died in 1952, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on a royal tour in Kenya. It was actually Philip who broke the news to Queen Elizabeth, who was understandably destroyed.

Elizabeth and Philip canceled the rest of their tour and immediately flew back to London. But her mourning clothes were famously sent to another city in Kenya, so Queen Elizabeth had to return home without them.

While the world celebrates its 68th year on the throne, Queen Elizabeth celebrates the birthday as she does every year: behind closed doors with her husband, Philip.

This year was no different. Before returning to Buckingham Palace to resume her royal duties, the queen stayed at her Sandringham estate with Philip and honored her father’s memory in private.

Queen Elizabeth honors her father’s memory

According to the city and country, prior to celebrating

her 68th birthday as queen, Her Majesty spent the past week

honor from her father’s memory.

Queen Elizabeth, for example, was present for the opening of the

Pumping station Wolferton, a renewed version of the same building

her father dedicated in 1948. King George was very interested in the station

and had a special preference for Sandringham in general.

This is one reason why the queen decided to stay on her estate in Sandringham for the anniversary. In previous years, Her Majesty will be in official office again until after 6 February.

But she chose to appear at the gas station

earlier in the week, which was a nice nod to her father.

The royals celebrate the Waitangi day in New Zealand

While Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to return to her royal duties, the

the rest of the royal family celebrates the Waitangi day in New Zealand. The event

is done to commemorate the Waitangi Treaty, which sets the British crown

gained sovereignty over the country.

Members of the royal family went to congratulate on social media

New Zealand residents on their special day. This includes a shout from

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who posted photos of their tour through the

region.

Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started the fun and paid tribute to New Zealand. As fans will remember, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the country in 2018 and wished everyone a happy Waitangi day.

Of course, over the years, Her Majesty also shared photos of her and Philip visiting New Zealand. The photos were placed on the royal family’s most important Instagram account.

Queen Elizabeth did not comment on the reports around her

68th birthday on the throne. She is expected to return to Buckingham Palace

the next few days.

