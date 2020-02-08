Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most traveled princes in the history of the United Kingdom, with thousands of air miles and more than 120 countries under her royal belt. With all that globetrotting, it only makes sense that a few tricks and strategies are well established as a royal travel protocol. Yet some of these rules and customs are bound by the morbid, if not the downright creepy. The queen regards her long-haul airplane package as fine art, but for the rest of us it just seems a bit bizarre.

A tragic death resulted in a royal travel rule

Queen Elizabeth II Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

It all started when Her Majesty visited Kenya in 1952 with her husband, Prince Philip. They received the bad news that King George VI had died while they were there.

Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of wearing bright colors and capricious hats. She realized quickly enough that her suitcases were not full of a good black outfit for such a gloomy occasion.

Because of this supervision, the queen had to wait on the plane until suitable mourning clothes could be brought on board so that she could change. It would have been inappropriate for her to leave the plane without traditional mourning clothes.

This situation led to the formation of a new travel rule for everyone in the royal family. A black outfit must always be packed when traveling abroad in the event of an unexpected death in the family.

Queen Elizabeth wears this when she travels

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9gYVqBTf90 [/ embed]

Preparation while traveling is brought to a whole new level in the royal family. Once the black clothing is safely stored in the suitcase, there is the unusual tradition of including a royal blood supply.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince Willem all carry their own personal blood packs when they travel. It is a precautionary measure that borders on the creepy one but it makes more sense than you might think.

The royal family often travels to remote corners of the world where access to a reliable blood supply may not be possible in the event of a medical emergency. The queen always travels with three doctors who must ensure that the blood packages remain safe on every trip.

The blood is finished by the queen and the princes themselves for a planned trip abroad. The intention is to prevent possible contamination by someone other than pure blood.

It may seem morbid to the casual spectator, but having an emergency supply of blood at hand is seen by the royals as an essential aspect of maintaining the line of succession to the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William stand next to Queen Elizabeth next to the throne, which is why they also carry their own blood. For royalty viewers, it is a horrible but necessary precaution.

The royal family includes all their bases

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSygpurJnzM [/ embed]

In addition to an incredibly large entourage of bodyguards, hairdressers and royal valets, Queen Elizabeth never travels without her own supply of toilet paper and homeopathic jet lag remedy. The remedy contains barley sugar that the queen is convinced is helping to reset her body clock.

Depending on the destination, she sometimes brings her own food and water. She also brings her own soap and personal pillow, as well as a monogram kettle for her Earl Gray tea.

An unwritten royal protocol insists that two royal heirs may never fly together on the same plane. What if something happened to the plane? Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, recently broke the royal protocol when they were dragging their children on a plane to Scotland to spend some time at Balmoral Castle.

With reference to improving aviation safety, Queen Elizabeth gave the family special permission to fly together. Maybe she just wanted to see the children.

