Lately, it seems that the royal family is all about ‘Megxit’. There are still many unanswered questions and fans are constantly checking the news to see if there are any new updates about the decision of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry to resign as senior royals.

Many people wonder what exactly happens behind the doors of the palace, especially when it comes to family members such as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William. There is no doubt that they still have a lot of work to do, since the details of the split are being completed.

Although we know that Meghan and Prince Harry will divide their time between Canada and the UK – and they are planning to become financially independent – there is still a lot in the air. We can only imagine the stress that the other royals are under when trying to sort things out, especially with so much speculation from fans and the news media.

In the midst of all the “Megxit” drama, Queen Elizabeth donated something special to Prince William whose fans speculated that she would reward the future king for his loyalty to the royal family.

What do we know about “Megxit” so far?

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to fulfill a progressive new role within this institution. We are planning to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and are working to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. We are now planning to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America and continue to live up to our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. This geographical balance allows us to educate our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while also giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course, while continuing to work with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on January 8, 2020 at 10:33 AM PST

It was early January that Prince Harry and Meghan made the surprising announcement that they were taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. The split comes at a time when everything was anything but simple for the couple, because they had been under intense stress for a long time.

The British gossip magazines have been ruthless and Prince Harry and Meghan just seem to have had enough. So what do we know about the new chapter of life they are about to start?

According to MSN, they will no longer receive money from the Sovereign Grant. They will also have to repay the $ 3 million dollar tax money used in the extensive renovations of their Windsor home.

In addition, all employees of Prince Harry and Meghan are released from their positions. Although they still have their own patronage, we will no longer see Meghan and Prince Harry perform duties on behalf of the queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give up their royal titles

One of the most complicated details of “Megxit” is that Meghan and Prince Harry will no longer be known as “Their Royal Highnesses.” Although a royal title is still relatively new to Meghan, Prince Harry has had a title since the day he was born.

According to BBC News, Prince Harry and Meghan no longer have the right to use the “HRH” titles now that they take a step back and no longer perform official assignments. This is definitely a major change in their lives because they choose to live from the royal spotlight and raise their son, Archie, in a quieter environment.

Queen Elizabeth has just given Prince William something special in the midst of the “Megxit” drama

Prince William | Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Although millions of royal fans are still shocked by ‘Megxit’, many people know that we have to take into account that the rest of the royals also have to deal with the shock. Although they certainly do what they can to support Meghan and Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth knows it will not be easy.

So, what special gift did she just give Prince William in the middle of “Megxit”? Well, just as Prince Harry and Meghan lose their titles, Prince William wins another.

Us Weekly reports that the Queen has just given her grandson the title of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. This means that he will represent her majesty in the Church of Scotland and perform official duties.

Although Prince William is not the first to have this title, we can imagine that he is honored by what he has received.

