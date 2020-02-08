Advertisement

While Queen Elizabeth II is advancing after the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she is said to focus on something extravagant.

According to Express, Her Majesty is known for its lush garden parties that contain various impressive elements. These events, which are held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in England or the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, are a way for the monarch to meet people from different backgrounds. As said by the outlet, those present would be people who had a positive influence on their community. This year, more than 30,000 guests are expected to be present.

What happens during these chic gatherings, it is said that more than 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 sandwiches will be served. It is also expected that around 20,000 slices of cake will be served. The “daunting task” of preparing food and drink falls on the royal staff.

The palace gates will open at 3 p.m. on the day of the celebration. The actual party, however, only begins when the queen arrives. Prince Philip can also appear if he feels good enough to do that. The two will then move through the guests in “lanes” so that everyone going to the party has the chance to speak to the royal family.

The upcoming events follow a tumultuous period for the British royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would leave their higher positions. After making the announcement on their Sussex Royal Instagram, some royal fans began to speculate that the queen herself had actually “triggered” them to move. It has also been reported that the monarch plans to “overhaul” Buckingham Palace after Megxit.

As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also remained in the news after the departure of Harry and Meghan. Kate has not only made a “daring” decision in recent months, but the Duke and Prince Charles have reportedly “made plans” in case the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to return to their royal role.

