MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite grandson, Peter Phillips, divorces the fall woman

The separation of Peter and Autumn Phillips was made a month after the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A royal biographer said that Peter and Zara are the favorite grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth’s favorite grandson announced his divorce a month after the departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The monarch faces another royal divorce when his eldest grandson Peter Phillips announced that he and his wife Autumn have decided to separate. Peter and Autumn reportedly agreed to divorce and inform the queen and other members of the royal family last year, as confirmed by their spokesperson Gerard Franklin on Tuesday, CNN reported.

“They had come to the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody was made after many months of discussions and, although sad, is a friendly decision, “the statement said.

“Both families were naturally sad with the announcement, but fully support Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to accompany their children.”

Peter and Autumn share two daughters Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7. The announcement came as a shock, because many experts believed that the queen no longer allowed a royal divorce because she had already endured three with her children.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and the marriages of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson all ended in divorce. Prince Edward is the only child of the queen with a successful first marriage and the prince believes that this is because of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and how she manages the royal prince.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the Queen’s favorite grandchildren are not Prince William and Prince Harry, but the children Peter and Zara Tindall of Princess Anne. The expert said they are special because they are the first grandchildren of Her Majesty.

“I think the queen is closest to Zara and Peter because they were her first grandchildren and have always been favorites,” Seward said.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced they were taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Markle are currently in Canada with their son, Archie. The Sussexes recently appeared at a JP Morgan event and received $ 975,000. The outing was considered Sussex’s first appearance and they accepted the money, but it was considered a “PR disaster.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been photographed. Photo: AFP / Tolga AKMEN

