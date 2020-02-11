Advertisement

More than 100 countries met on 11 February to learn how to make the Internet safer and in Spain, Queen Letizia contributed to mark Safer Internet Day 2020 at an event in Madrid.

The Spanish consort visited the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía for the Safer Internet Day event organized by the State Secretary for Digital Advance, in collaboration with the National Cyber ​​Security Institute (INCIBE).

With the slogan “A better internet starts with you: together we learn cyber security”, the day focused on promoting the safe and positive use of digital technologies, especially among children and young people. More than 200 students took part in the day, with prizes awarded in various categories, including the “Lights, camera … and record your cyber security ad!” Competition.

© CASA DE SM EL REY

Queen Letizia attended a presentation on education in ethical digital citizenship by education and health psychologist José Antonio Luengo and then visited the exhibition space to find out more about various services and initiatives available to help young people use the internet safely.

She also had the opportunity to chat with students, parents, and educators who attended the event and to hear their concerns about issues such as cyberbullying.

INCIBE presented a new telephone number for cyber security during the event 017. This free and confidential calling service offers young people, parents, educators and companies the opportunity to call and get questions about internet security, cyberbullying, screen time, privacy, data protection and other issues related to the internet. The 017 service is available 365 days a year from 9 am to 9 pm in Spain.

Safer Internet Day is an annual event that is celebrated in the second week of February and was set up to bring people around the world together to make positive changes and increase awareness about internet security.

“This day is not just about creating a safer internet, but a better internet to make it a space where we all use technology in a responsible, respectful, critical and creative way,” said Casa Real in a press release.

