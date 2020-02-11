Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth’s oldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have decided to divorce, a spokesperson for the couple has revealed in a statement.

The royal couple agreed to divorce jointly after informing the queen and family members last year, their spokesperson Gerard Franklin said Tuesday.

“They had come to the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship,” the statement said. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions, and although sad, this is a friendly decision.”

The couple said that their first priority would remain: “the continued well-being and education of their beautiful daughters,” Savannah, nine and Isla, seven.

“Both families were naturally sad with the announcement, but fully supported Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to accompany their children,” the statement continued.

The couple will both continue to live in Gloucestershire, where they have settled for a number of years.

The Phillipses are not senior royals but have decided to release the statement after press speculation about the marriage.

Peter is the son of Princess Anne – the daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip – and Mark Phillips. He is the older brother of Olympian Zara Phillips.

