Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon the American senate voted to acquit Donald Trump about abuse of power and obstruction of justice. This, of course, was the outcome the President and his allies hoped for, and although it had been achieved – despite overwhelming evidence that he should have been found guilty and removed from his post! – a dark cloud hung over the day from which they have not recovered. Because although almost every Republican legislator has chosen to omit Trump by extorting Ukraine for personal gain, someone refused to do so. We speak of course Mitt romney, who had the unconsciousness to cast a guilty vote and explained all the reasons why he felt obliged to do so, the CliffsNotes for which his “Because Donald Trump is guilty as a fuck.”

Although another group of supporters may have been content to let the Romney incident go, in view of the fact that Trump is still being released, the supporters of this president are often vengeful, who, for example, want to hold resentment in five years. In the case of the senator in Utah, a good estimate for when we can expect Team Trump to get over this is about two weeks of never, and if the responses so far are any indication, he should probably consider citizenship in Australia (though the internet naturally exceeds limits, time and space).

It was appropriate to kick things off Donald Trump Jr. who believes that Republican promises his immortal loyalty to his father and that anyone who breaks that oath must leave the city:

Advertisement

Later, ethical expert Jim Jordan believed that Romney’s decision was “wrong, wrong, wrong” for the chairman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, who has the distinction of being Romney’s niece, told reporters: “This is not the first time I disagree with Mitt, and I suppose it will not be the last. It comes down to President Trump doing nothing wrong and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I stand with President Grump with the GOP. “

It is not surprising that some of Fox News’s worst reactions came from state property, whose anchors came so close to the suggestion that Romney was tried for the death penalty. Lou Dobbs believed that “Romney will forever be associated with Judas, Brutus, and (s) Benedict Arnold.” Tucker Carlson was so upset that he would not even say the name of the senator, and the viewers explained that the editorial decision had been made “on the grounds that foolish moral attention should not be rewarded with the publicity that it must gather.” Sean Hannity adopted the Don Jr. “he’s just jealous!” and concluded that “losing a presidential election is ruining people.” Sebastian Gorka Romney called a “skirt-wearing little pajama boy Millennial snowflake.” But it was like that Laura Ingraham who seemed to be closest to spontaneous ignition and called Romney “the ultimate selfish, smooth, self-centered politician” and called on him to resign and then unintentionally hilariously move to Utah to defeat him in 2024:

For those of you who are wondering, the answer is yes, these people are not good.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– Is the investigation of the DOJs Hillary Clinton a failure?

– Do the Russians really have information about Mitch McConnell?

– The mystery of the Trump chaos trade, edition Iran / Mar-a-Lago

– Why Trump has a huge advantage over Dems with voters with little information

– The Obamoguls: propelled by still strong political hope, Barack and Michelle have gone multiplatform

– New evidence suggests troubling schedule by Trump’s Ukrainian agents against Marie Yovanovitch

– From the archive: The Death and Mysteries in Geneva by Edouard Stern

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hive newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement