In 2017, Michael Fesser confided to his boss that he was exposed to racial discrimination at work. Then his boss called the local police department for a personal favor and asked them to arrest Fesser before he could sue the company.

Fesser – a 48-year-old black man who previously worked for a towing company in Portland, Oregon – received a $ 600,000 severance payment this week for his illegal arrest, the West Linn Police Department said Tuesday. That is in addition to the $ 415,000 that Fesser paid in 2018 from his former boss and company for racial discrimination, The Oregonian reports.

According to court files, West Linn police chief Terry Timeus, two sergeants, ordered a lawsuit against Fesser in 2017 after telling his boss about the discrimination. The officers finally arrested and arrested Fesser for allegedly stealing money from A & B Towing, his former employer.

“You tried to murder my character first,” Fesser told CBS Portland, Oregon, the KOIN-TV subsidiary.

Timeus reportedly did a favor to Geesser’s boss Eric Benson, who believed Fesser was planning to sue him for racial discrimination. According to court documents provided by Fesser’s lawyer CBS News, the company’s employees called him racist insults and ridiculed him with a Confederate flag.

Michael Fesser received $ 600,000 from the West Linn Police Department this week for his illegal arrest in 2017.

The West Linn Police Department recorded audio from Fesser at work without a warrant or court order. They arrested him for crime for no probable reason, and confiscated his money, phone, and documents for racial discrimination in the company, all without a warrant.

Case reports also show a lot of racist and gross text messages between the police department and Fesser’s boss, reports KOIN. The officers never found evidence of Fesser’s misconduct when they monitored him.

While the city of West Linn agreed to settle the lawsuit, the police said the decision was “not a disclaimer” but “is trying to avoid additional costs, uncertainties, and public resource burdens.”

“As we move forward, the West Linn Police Department strives to learn from both our past mistakes and our successes,” said the West Linn Police in a statement.

Fesser’s lawyer, Paul Buchanan, said he was satisfied with the settlement, but hoped the police department would reassess her policy in the future.

“The pattern of police misconduct and racism by West Linn police officers backed by the Portland police force is really shocking and discouraging,” Buchanan told CBS News on Wednesday. “We hope that our local police will take the very strong local and national response we see to this case as a strong message that reform is needed.”

“It is scary that the police can easily make allegations that are not true,” said Buchanan.

Fesser has reportedly taken legal action to ensure that such a situation does not happen to any other black man, including his two teenage sons. He now volunteers in a local prison and runs an organization that helps men get out of prison – and he said he was ready to continue with the incident.

“What will really help is if we as a community and their community come together and just go through this process so it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “It can’t happen. It has to stop.”