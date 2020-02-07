Advertisement

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan triggered a political firestorm in Parliament on Friday when he got up to respond to a question Rahul Gandhi had asked during Ministry Question Time.

It was a few moments before a stunned congress found out what Harsh Vardhan would say. The minister’s statement – he was reading from a sheet of paper – was unusual. Ministers have to stick to the answer given by a Member of Parliament.

When Gandhi mentioned his question number – question 89 on the establishment of medical universities – during Question Time, the Minister said: “Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin to answer this question from dear Rahul Gandhiji, I should like to condemn the bizarre language he used against the country’s prime minister in clear terms. “

Spokesman Om Birla asked the minister to give his answer, but the minister continued to testify.

When the opposition members entered the well, the speaker postponed the house until 1:00 p.m.

Gandhi, who represents Keralas Wayanad in Lok Sabha, had asked Harsh Vardhan to list the details of the proposals received from the States / UTs as part of Phase III of the centrally funded program for the establishment of new medical schools [details of medical schools] The first two phases determined whether a new state medical faculty was proposed in his constituency.

