Congress chairman Rahul Gandhi got in touch with the BJP on Thursday about the price increase for liquefied gas cylinders by tweeting a picture of UPA-era saffron party leaders who protested an increase in cooking gas prices and calling for a rollback.

The LPG price for cooking gas was raised by a steep Rs 144.5 per bottle on Wednesday as the global reference prices for fuel skyrocketed.

“I agree with these members of the BJP because they are protesting the astronomical price increase of Rs 150 for LPG bottles,” Gandhi tweeted along with the image of BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, against the rise in cooking gas prices.

Gandhi’s tweet used the hashtag “RollBackHike”.

Congress on Wednesday had accused the Modi government of “electrifying” the ordinary man’s budget by increasing electricity by LPG bottles by 144 rupees and demanded that it be withdrawn immediately.