Congress chairman Rahul Gandhi met in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Thursday and accused him of referring only to references to Pakistan and Jawaharlal Nehru for distracting from the “real” issues. Rahul responded after receiving the Prime Minister’s sharp, witty rejoinder in the house shortly before.

“The style of PM Modi is to distract the country from the core issues. He speaks of Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan, etc., but not core issues, ”said Gandhi.

Gandhi apparently referred to Modi’s attack on Congress for imposing a state of emergency in the country for 18 months between 1975 and 1977, and his leaders’ protests against the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The prime minister also cited Nehru when he argued that even India’s first prime minister wanted to protect the minorities in Pakistan, if it made him a local leader.

In his counterattack, Rahul told journalists outside of Parliament that the Prime Minister’s speech avoided real problems such as job losses during his government’s second term.

“The biggest problem today is unemployment and work, we asked the Prime Minister many times, but he didn’t say a word about it. The finance minister gave a long speech beforehand, but did not say a word, ”said Rahul.

A look at their ongoing political duel came during the Prime Minister’s speech when he looked at Rahul Gandhi’s intervention and indicated that the former Congress Party president was slow to respond.

“I’ve been talking for the last 30-40 minutes, but it took so long for the current to get there. Many tube lights are like this, ”said the Prime Minister.

Modi found a funny answer to Rahul Gandhi’s comment that “the youth will hit him (Modi) with sticks” by saying that he would do yoga to strengthen his back to bear the brunt of the blows.

“I heard from an opposition leader yesterday that the youth will beat modes with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of Surya Namaskar so that my back becomes so strong that it can take the blow from so many sticks, ”said Modi.

The Lok Sabha adopted the thank-you proposal after two days of debate with one voice.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke before a joint parliamentary session on January 31.

